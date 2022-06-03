Lee Kernaghan doco world premiere at Winton Film Festival: Watch

A world premiere will take centre stage at Winton in Outback Queensland's Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival.
The festival will be launched on Friday June 24 with a never-before seen documentary about Lee Kernaghan featuring the country singer-songwriting legend himself.
Directed by Brisbane writer and director Kriv Stenders, "Boy From The Bush" is a performance-based documentary starring Kernaghan
Festival organisers said the film was an emotive masterpiece that unearthed the deeper stories behind Lee's songs and "best described as a love letter to rural Australia, highlighting the prevailing beauty that sprawls across our land".
With key landscapes set in Winton, Southern Queensland and the Northern Territory, this film celebrates the parts of Australia that are often overlooked or not fully appreciated - and is inspired by the people who make this country great.
Stenders said the film was surprisingly emotional.
"It delivers some fundamental and important stories. There's a special song called 'Come Together' which is a spectacular moment, a beautiful song about unity and moving forward together," he said.
It will be the centrepiece of the 9th annual Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival which returns to Winton from June 24 to July 2, an immersive nine-day program with screenings under the stars in Winton's 104-year-old Royal Open Air Cinema.
Tickets to this year's festival are available at http://www.visionsplendidfilmfest.com/
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
