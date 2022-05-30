Eva Project sets up Cloncurry base as it heads to financial decision

A major new copper project is gearing up in the North West with offices established in Cloncurry.
An Industry briefing and Meet the Buyer networking event in Cloncurry this month heard from Scott Whitehead, general mine manager, who gave an update on Copper Mountain Mining Corporation's Eva Project, near Dugald River.
It comes as Eva Project has opened a project office at 11a Ramsay St, Cloncurry with a community hub to follow at 47 Ramsay St in the third quarter.
Mr Whitehead told the forum the copper-gold Eva Project would be a conventional open pit and flow sheet with project financing expected to complete in the third quarter of this year.
He said there would be a workforce of up to 550 in construction and 300 in steady state operations when they would produce 163 tpa of high grade copper concentrate.
That would be trucked to Mount Isa following a five-year offtake agreement signed with Glencore.
They plan to extend the Dugald River powerline to the Mount Isa grid and Mr Whitehead said they were also considering Copperstring and "alternative green power sources" to meet their carbon neutral objectives.
Mr Whitehead said several tendering packages would become available including mobile equipment, earthworks, civil concrete works, processing plant works and camp facilities.
The same forum heard that North West Queensland's strategic blueprint has delivered major project investment, supply chain developments, job creation and skilling initiatives, a regional forum has heard.
Denise Johnston, the acting Executive Regional Director within the department of state development, told the forum, the north west Blueprint had leveraged almost $500 million in government investment, facilitated $2.3 billion in industry investment and delivered 1700 ongoing jobs since 2017.
She said the Blueprint had led to a New Economy Minerals investment prospectus, $1.28 million in cropping trials and a cotton gin study, tourism projects including signage and Queensland's first flight test range at Cloncurry.
She said a second implementation plan targeted resources, agriculture, tourism and business and industry with 13 initiatives that will be ongoing to 2025.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
