Mount Isa grandad thought $1m lotto win was a prank

"Wow, is this a prank?" was the reaction of a Mount Isa grandad after being told he won over $1 million in Gold Lotto.
The man, who has not been named, was delighted to discover the phone call he initially thought was a scam was instead lottery officials confirming his $1 million win in last night's Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw.
The Mount Isa player was one of the four division one winners drawn Wednesday June 15.
The overjoyed winner plans to use his prize to pay off his mortgage and enjoy life to the full in retirement.
The winner was initially sceptical of his life-altering win when an official from The Lott contacted him this morning. However, his disbelief soon became pure joy once his windfall was confirmed.
"This is amazing. If you don't play, you never win. I've hoped this day would come for a long time. I have been waiting for this phone call since the '80s and '90s," he said.
"It has been a tough year. It's a real blessing to people like us who've worked hard all our lives, have been struggling and doing it hard."
Although he was retired he said his wife "works her arse off".
"So I'm excited that she'll be able to slow down so that we can enjoy this win together."
When asked how he might enjoy his million-dollar windfall, he said he didn't want to change his life.
"I don't want anything fancy. I'm a no-frills kind of guy. I'm going to be humble. We'll still be frugal," he said.
"I love being a dad and a grandad. It's such a joy. Family is the most important thing in my life, so we'll be sharing the prize with the kids and grandkids.
"But this is also going to give us the opportunity to travel. "
The Mount Isa couple's winning 50-game QuickPick was purchased at Chaplain's Newsagency, 23 Ramsay Street, Cloncurry.
Chaplain's Newsagency manager Kaylene Lapworth said the division one win had been the talk of the town.
"We last sold a division one winning ticket about five years ago so it's great to have another one," she said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
