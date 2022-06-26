The North West Star
The Pride of the Murray is now fully operational in Longreach

Updated June 26 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:21am
Nearly 28,000 travellers are expected to cruise the Thomson River this season. Pictures: Sequel PR

Longreach has become one of the country's largest cruising ports after the 100-year-old paddlewheeler, Pride of the Murray, officially made its maiden voyage in western Queensland.

