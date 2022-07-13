Mount Isa vet encourages locals to vaccinate horses against Hendra

A Mount Isa vet is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals against Hendra virus after Queensland had its first case in five years.
Biosecurity Queensland confirmed Queensland's first case of Hendra virus since 2017 in early July after receiving a positive test result from a horse in the Mackay area.
Advertisement
AAA Vet Clinic owner and veterinarian Dr Katelyn Stretton said the virus was easily transmittable and could easily impact horses here in the North West.
"It is spread by bat droppings. Bats can travel a long distances, so the virus could easily be in our population of bats already," Cr Stretton said.
"Especially where the bats roost here in Mount Isa is very concerning, over near the cemetery and horse paddocks. People do make a conscious effort not to feed or water their horses under trees, but you can't stop a bat from pooing where it wants to poo.
"If the virus gets into those horses, we will be in a lot of trouble. Especially if horses out there aren't vaccinated, the virus could ripple through that area."
Cr Stretton said vaccinating horses was the most effective way to help manage Hendra virus.
"Majority of unvaccinated horses that contract Hendra need to be euthanised and the only way to prevent this outcome is to vaccinate your horses," she said.
"The virus replicates very quickly in the horse's system and makes them extremely unwell. There are two common forms of symptoms, one is respiratory - showing cough, lethargy, runny nose and the other is neurological - staggering, crossing over, not being able to stand up properly."
Dr Stretton said if anyone's horse in Mount Isa was showing symptoms, was unvaccinated and showing potential signs of Hendra, veterinary staff would attend and need to be dressed in full PPE.
"It is extremely contagious horse to horse but it can also infect people through bodily secretion from horse to human," she said.
"We would need to assess the horse, send tests away to be identified before we can say if it is or isn't Hendra. There are no treatment options for unvaccinated horses and will require to be euthanised if Hendra is contracted.
"This is particularly concerning when only 30-40 per cent of horses are vaccinated against Hendra."
Dr Stretton said the Hendra vaccine needed to be administered every 12 months to remain protected.
"It does end up being a yearly vaccination. Horses require to be microchipped to be vaccinated, they'll have two vaccinations, four weeks apart, and will be classed as protected. This will be followed up by a booster at six months, then every 12 months after that," she said.
"Cost wise if the horse is not microchipped then the first vaccination and microchipping is around $250 including travel. Then every injection after that is around $122.
"We also offer discounts for multiple horses, so the more horses you get done the cheaper it is."
Advertisement
Dr Stretton said if horse owners wanted quality care for their animal they must be vaccinated.
"If you every require the horse to need surgery, if it has colic or is unwell; you need your horse to be vaccinated," she said.
"We are just like all the specialists, surgeons and vets on the coast, regardless if your horse is showing signs of Hendra or not, we will not operate on an unvaccinated horse.
"Unvaccinated, well horses are seen without hesitation, that's not a drama. But if your horse is unwell in itself then that's where you may not receive the highest standard of care if it's not vaccinated. As we can only do certain things under workplace health and safety."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.