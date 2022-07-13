The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Staff to be recognised in new Mount Isa District Police Awards

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award recipients at the last QPS Mount Isa Police District Awards ceremony held in 2017. Photo: file.

Mount Isa Police District has introduced a new way to recognise the extraordinary achievements of its staff by developing the Mount Isa District Police Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.