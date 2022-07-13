Mount Isa Police District has introduced a new way to recognise the extraordinary achievements of its staff by developing the Mount Isa District Police Awards.
Police staff and community members can nominate a local police staffer for a monthly Employee of the Month, with those recipients honoured at an annual gala night, with one nominee being awarded Colleague of the Year.
Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck said the organisation was always looking for ways to acknowledge and recognise its people for their work.
"Every member of the QPS will tell you that they don't join for medals or certificates, and it really is calling of a want to serve the community," Snr Sgt Rieck said.
"But, it is still important to ensure that we are telling our people that they are appreciated and the work they do in our communities is vital and noted."
The Queensland Police Service already has a number of state and national awards for bravery, exemplary service and dedication to duty, however Snr Sgt Rieck said Mount Isa Police District wanted to establish a grass roots focus.
"We wanted to look at community focused staff that are coming to work, day in day out and going above and beyond whether that be making a positive contribution to the workplace, volunteering in the community off duty, being part of a local club, our criteria is very broad," he said.
"We have asked all of staff to nominate an employee each month to receive recognition and at the end of 12 months, those monthly recipients will be honoured at a gala night in Mount Isa with one being selected as the Colleague of the Year and some prizes bestowed."
The Mount Isa District Police Awards cover staff across the district from the Gulf to Birdsville to Cloncurry and all in between.
The unfinalised judging panel for the awards currently includes Acting Superintendent Jason Smith, Father Mick Lowcock, Tony McGrady and Shaun Wilde.
Snr Sgt Rieck said community members were also encouraged to nominate staff who were going above and beyond their usual role.
"We would like to hear from the public as well, there might be a police employee out there that is doing great in the community, and we don't know about it.
"The public can contact their local police stations to nominate an officer with a short precis as to why they think they are great QPS employee."
The last QPS Mount Isa Police District Awards ceremony was held in 2017.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
