Mount Isa Campdraft ready for action-packed weekend

Mount Isa Campdraft will go ahead this weekend despite concerns over recent rain in the region.
Mount Isa Campdraft Association will continue to host their four-day annual event at Lagoon Park arena on Bendall Drive from July 7-10 with an action packed program.
The event will commence at 4pm on Thursday July 7 with the Kids Horsemanship School with Paul Spears, followed by the Restricted Open and Stallion Shootout under lights.
Friday will start with the Open Draft and final, Novice A Draft and final. Friday night under lights will be the Teams Draft and Endurance Race (part one and two of the teams challenge) and also the Dachs for Cash.
Saturday will kick off with the Novice B Draft and final, Maiden A Draft and final, Maiden for Maiden Draft and under lights will be the Bulls, Broncs and Barrels Rodeo.
Sunday will commence with the Maiden B Draft and final, Maiden for Maiden Final, Mini Draft, Junior Draft, Juvenile Draft and Encouragement Draft.
Secretary Leeusha Finlay said recent rain had impacted original stock plans for the event.
"We had cattle lined up from Alex (Alexandria Station) but the rain threw a spanner in the works so we have also sourced cattle from Lake Nash Station and they'll be our stock sponsors for the event," Ms Finlay said.
"The grounds and arena look great, the rain has done a lot for it actually and will be perfect for the event this weekend.
"We have received 1400 first round nominations which is about the same as previous years, and competitors travelling from across Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory."
Ms Finlay said the campdraft was a family-friendly events with action all weekend.
"The school on Thursday is to help kids who don't campdraft regularly to get into the sport a bit more and do it safely. The restricted open and open drafts are the best of the best in the sport and is always entertaining to watch and the quality of horses coming through is getting better and better each year.
"Our teams challenge commences with a Team Draft and Endurance race which a combination of the chair challenge and agility put together.
"And this year we have incorporated something new, called the Dachs for Cash which is a dachshund race which is sure to be entertaining.
"It is a free entry, bar, canteen and vendors all weekend with cash and Eftpos available. We encourage everyone to bring a chair and come and enjoy the action."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
