Chilly conditions will continue to impact North West

Keep your winter warmers handy, as cold conditions are forecast to continue across the North West this week.
Temperatures plummeted into the low teens over the weekend following recent rain across the north west, caused by an upper atmosphere system moving east across the state.
Mount Isa recorded 33 millimetres during the event and saw daytime temperatures drop to 13.4 degrees on July 1. Cloncurry recorded 34.2mm and a maximum daytime temperature of 15.9 degrees.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Livio Regano said chilly conditions would continue for the rest of the week.
"Rain received in Mount Isa was the first of a rain-band which has now weakened. But a new rain-band has developed to the east, unlikely to impact Mount Isa with anymore rain," Mr Regano said.
"However it will stay cold for a few more days due to a deep southerly airflow, bringing up airflow from way down south. It has been sitting under cloud for sometime so the recovery from the cold weather will be slow, but will warm back up to average temperatures (25 degrees)."
Monday will reach a top of 17 degrees, Tuesday top of 19 and low of 8, Wednesday top of 20 and low of 7, Thursday top of 21 and low of 9, Friday top of 21 and low of 8.
Into the weekend, Saturday reaching a top of 21 degrees and a low of 8 and Sunday top of 21 and low of 7.
Mr Regano said the cooler conditions and chill factor could continue to impact stock in the North West.
"Given that it has already rained, the ground is quite damp and livestock wet, it doesn't take much wind to produce a chill factor," he said.
"At the moment the wind is quite stiff. In the Gulf waters we have strong wind warnings in maritime areas and it is gusty on land. The direction from the south means it's coming from a cold place, so all of those things together will contribute to the chill factor.
"Also towards Birdsville there isn't much cloud, but still quite cold and will stay in the teens simply because of that deep southerly airflow, it will be sunny to help take the sting out of that cold."
Lake Moondarra is sitting at 44.7 per cent and Lake Julius at 89.5 per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
