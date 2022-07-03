The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Chilly conditions will continue to impact North West

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:22am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloudy conditions at Lake Moondarra after the rain on Saturday.

Keep your winter warmers handy, as cold conditions are forecast to continue across the North West this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.