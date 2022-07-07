Mount Isa's Pattie Lees on Indigenous Voice committee

A Mount Isa woman has been chosen to join the new Queensland's First Nations Consultative Committee to provide an Indigenous Voice.
Announced in NAIDOC Week, the Palaszczuk Government said the new eight person committee is a historic step towards Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders having a greater say in decisions about their lives and communities.
Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Craig Crawford said the FNCC would help inform Queensland's input to the national Indigenous Voice process.
"They will help design a Queensland Indigenous Voice model that best meets the needs and priorities of First Nations peoples and reflects the diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities in Queensland," Mr Crawford said.
"It involves them working with and listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across the state.
"We also need to make sure non-Indigenous Queenslanders are part of this incredible momentum we have across Australia as we work towards: Voice, Treaty and Truth."
Mount Isa's Patricia (Pattie) Lees AM, 74, is the representative of the Gulf and West Queensland region on the committee.
Ms Lees is the CEO of Injilinji Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Children and Youth Services and has written a book about her Stolen Generation experience on Palm Island.
She told ABC on Friday she was familiarising herself with the committee's terms of references and was looking forward to contributing to the panel towards self determination.
"We need to say to government, take your hand off our throat and let us get on with it," Ms Lees said.
Mr Crawford said the independent committee will be in place for 12 months.
"The FNCC will use their connection to the region, experience, culture and community to lead the co-design process and consider a range of Indigenous Voice options including the establishment of a state-based Voice structure," he said.
The First Nations Consultative Committee's report with advice to government will be completed in 2023.
Other Committee members are:
Terry O'Shane (Far North Queensland region): Western Yalanji Elder, former Commissioner of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission, and Chairman and Director of North Queensland Land Council.
Karen Dini-Paul (Cape York Peninsula region): Descendant of the Arrente People of Alice Springs with strong community connections through the region as well as to the Cape York region through previous roles held, including that of board member of the Torres and Cape Health and Hospital Board.
Edward Smallwood (North Queensland region): Bindal Traditional Owner and Elder of the Townsville-Burdekin Region and Chief Executive Officer of the Gudjuda Reference Group Aboriginal Corporation.
Joshua Gorringe (Central Queensland region): Mithaka Traditional Owner and General Manager of the Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation.
Kerry Crumblin (Southwest Queensland region): Maradigan Traditional Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Cunnamulla Aboriginal Corporation for Health
Cameron Costello (Southeast Queensland region): Quandamooka man, former Chief Executive Officer of the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation, current Deputy Chair of Queensland Tourism Industry Council, UQ Law Advisory Board member, Healthy Land and Water Director, and Director of Costello Consultancy.
Talei Elu (Torres Strait region): Saibai Koedal woman, former participant at the Young Pacific Leaders Conference (2020) and current Communications and Public Relations Officer with 33 Creative.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
