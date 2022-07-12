Winton enjoys Outback Masters, Mount Isa up next

Round 4 of the Outback Golf Masters has concluded in Winton and the roadshow now comes to Mount Isa Golf Club this weekend.
The Outback Queensland Masters, Australia's most remote golf series, is on its six-location golfing odyssey through Outback Queensland culminating in the Million Dollar Hole-In-One challenge in Birdsville on July 23-24.
"This is our longest journey ever of 2,035 kilometres through Outback Queensland, joined by our largest number of players and spectators yet attracting visitors from all over Australia." said Luke Bates, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Golf Australia.
"Congratulations to the Winton winners, Women's Christine Mills of Banora Golf Club with 38 points, and the Men's, Peter West of Crows Nest Golf Club with 40 points, who each received the coveted orange jacket at the awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Winton Golf Club. And it's very exciting to see Christine Mill become the very first dual orange jacket winner."
Cr Gavin Baskett, Mayor, Winton Shire Council, said the Winton landscape was greener since 2019 when the event last came to town in the inaugural Outback Queensland Masters.
"It really is a sight to see, and we look forward to hosting more in the years ahead," Cr Baskett said.
Men's winner Peter West said they were having a blast.
"And it's not over yet. Mount Isa and Birdsville, here we come," he said.
The Mount Isa event goes from July 16-17.
There will be a free junior clinic at the Mount Isa event, as there has been at all the other ones.
Head to https://www.outbackqldmasters.com/free-junior-clinics2022/ to register.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
