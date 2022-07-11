McKinlay's Walkabout Creek Hotel is up for sale

A piece of North West Queensland and cinema history is up for sale.
The owners of McKinlay's Walkabout Creek Hotel say the pub is on the market.
Advertisement
The hotel 100km south of Cloncurry on the Landsborough Hwy was where the pub scenes of the famous film Crocodile Dundee were filmed in 1986 and the pub held a big 30 year anniversary event in 2016 with the old bar from the movie set still out the back.
Frank and Debbie Wust brought the pub from Paul Collins in 2014 as fiftysomethings.
Mr Wust was a miner at the Callide Mine near Gladstone, and they became attracted to the idea of buying the pub on their way to the Boulia Camel Races, which by coincidence celebrates their 25th anniversary this weekend.
Now they say it is time for someone else to take the reins.
In a social media post the owners said all good things must come to an end.
"We have decided to put our beautiful old pub on the market," the Wusts said.
"It has been a great pleasure to run this business and be apart of an amazing outback community. Thank you to all who have supported the Walkabout Creek Hotel over the past nine years."
And if you fancy owning a pub, email walkaboutcreekhotel@bigpond.com for all genuine enquiries.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.