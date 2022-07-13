Future of North West tied to new economy minerals, MPX hears

A Mount Isa mining conference has heard resources are worth $2 billion to the local economy supporting 12,000 jobs and is responsible for 40pc of the region's GDP.
Andrew Barger, policy director of the Queensland Resources Council, opened up the conference session of the Mount Isa MPX by saying the north west resources industry contributed $2.5 billion in royalties and $420 million in wages with a further $711 million spent across local businesses, charities and sports clubs.
Advertisement
Mr Barger said resources accounted for 82pc of Queensland's goods exports by value with the state's top three exports being metallurgical coal ($43 billion), LNG ($17 billion) and metals ($12 billion).
He hailed the government's new resources industry development plan which suffered from coming out in the same week as the Queensland budget.
Mr Barger said critical minerals were a big part of the plan as they were used in emerging technologies including electric vehicles, renewable energy and consumer devices.
"Global demand for renewable energy products and technology is growing rapidly, creating demand for new economy minerals and Queensland has these minerals in abundance," Mr Barger said.
Mr Barger said as 2050 approaches the challenge for Queensland will be moving away from thermal coal as the demand for it falls towards copper, lithium and cobalt.
Another challenge is navigating the complex regulatory market where projects are judged on impact while they are assessed on outcomes.
The MPX continues all day Wednesday and Thursday with the public free to attend the expo section on Thursday afternoon in the Civic Centre.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.