Alibis at the ready for next Mount Isa Theatrical Society play

Start getting your alibi ready if you can't make Mount Isa Theatrical Society's next show.
The play is called "Alibis" and it is a comedy murder mystery on each Friday and Saturday from August 19 to September 10.
MITS publicity officer Jenelle Robardson said Alibis was a funny whodunnit with amazing characters, from the miffed butler to the nun who's taken a vow of silence.
"Both the action and dialogue are fast-pace in this zany whodunit," she said.
Set in the English countryside in mid 1970's; the set and costumes will take you on a journey to another time.
When famous actress Primavera Donna throws a party and winds up dead, it's up to the guests to figure out who and how, and why the hired help is so annoying.
As the storm outside rages and the body count mounts, the guests must contend with interruptions, shocking revelations, tacky special effects, and the arrival of a mysterious visitor.
Tickets are not yet available but check www.mits.org.au or Mount Isa Theatrical Society for more details as they become available.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
