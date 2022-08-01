The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Good Shepherd students visit JCU at Townsville

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good Shepherd Catholic College students may have a better idea of their future plans after a visit to James Cook University in Townsville.

Good Shepherd Catholic College students may have a better idea of their future plans after a visit to James Cook University in Townsville.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.