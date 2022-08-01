Good Shepherd students visit JCU at Townsville

Good Shepherd Catholic College students may have a better idea of their future plans after a visit to James Cook University in Townsville.
At the beginning of Term 3, Year 10 students visited Townsville to explore post school pathways.
Students stayed in James Cook University's John Flynn College accommodation, along with 15 other schools, to truly experience university life.
The College provided catered breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as recreational activities such as pingpong, pool table, volleyball and other team sports.
Students visited Central Queensland University Townsville campus.
Here they attended a Forensic Science lecture led by the Associate Lecturer, Rebecca Wilcoxson.
Students investigated an unsolved case which inspired some to consider Forensic Science as a pathway after school.
The Townsville Copper Refinery delivered a tour of the site and explained its important connection to the Mount Isa Mines. Through large machineries, the refinery demonstrated how copper is refined and redistributed around the world.
At JCU Senior Unix, Year 10s had the opportunity to explore the courses available, as well as accommodation options. Students joined lectures based on their preferred career such as Medicine, Engineering, Arts and Media and Education. Each course also had information stalls that demonstrated practical skills such as virtual reality and how to administer veterinary practices. Visiting the Colleges offered opportunities to ask questions regarding accommodation, amenities and costs.
Good Shepherd principal Kathleen McCarthy said their students were given a very valuable opportunity to visit JCU, CQU and the Copper Refinery in Townsville and explore a range of fields of study.
"The trip was made possible with generous donations from Glencore and JCU and we thank them for their generous sponsorship," Mrs McCarthy said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
