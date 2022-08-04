Two in hospital after being hit by car in Mount Isa

Two people are in hospital after an incident between a car and pedestrians overnight Thursday in Mount Isa.
Queensland Ambulance said they were called out to the accident in Townview at 2.20am.
"A male in his 20s with head and leg injuries and a female in her late teens with leg and arm injuries were transported to Mount Isa Hospital after a vehicle reportedly struck two pedestrians on East Street and Joan Street," Queensland Ambulance Service said.
The two accident victims are in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
