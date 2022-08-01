Volunteers wanted for Birdsville Races

The Birdsville Races have issued a nationwide callout for volunteers to help stage the 140th anniversary edition of the iconic outback event, which is set to run September 2-3.
Billed the 'Melbourne Cup of the Outback', the Birdsville Races started as a humble bush meet in 1882 and have grown over more than a century to become a bucket list experience for intrepid travellers, racing enthusiasts, grey nomads and culture vultures alike.
The Races see the tiny township of Birdsville on the edge of Queensland's Simpson Desert swell from a general population of around 115 to more than 6000 visitors for a two-day, 13-race program, as well as a stacked line-up of film and live music, cocktail parties and Fred Brophy's famous travelling boxing troupe.
Birdsville Races Vice President Gary Brook said this September's Races would be particularly special given the 140-year celebrations, and give volunteers an opportunity to experience the carnival through a unique historical lens.
"This September, to celebrate 140 years since the Birdsville Races began, we will be welcoming many longtime friends - plus some of the carnival's greatest jockeys, trainers, characters and racing families - back into town for a ripper celebration of old meets new," Mr Brook said.
"We will also be hosting some special presentations and events to commemorate the history of the Birdsville Races and how far we've come over 140 years. If there was ever a time to tick the Birdsville Races off your bucket list, it is this September."
Brook said that volunteering also provided an opportunity to give back to outback communities through helping support the Birdsville Races' fundraising efforts for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Each year, the Races hold a charity fun run to fundraise for the RFDS, as well as collecting donations throughout the race weekend. The Races also host the annual RFDS Birdsville Races Gala, giving punters a unique opportunity to dress up and experience outback hospitality and live entertainment in style whilst participating in an RFDS charity auction.
Operating for more than 90 years, the RFDS is a vital not-for-profit organisation that provides medical help to remote areas often cut off from medical services, as well as inter-hospital transfer services between metropolitan areas. Indeed, the RFDS has been supplying medical services to Birdsville for many decades - providing regular GP visits to the town, emergency services and operating a GP clinic during race weekend.
"The RFDS does so much to help not only Birdsville, but countless other outback communities - so it feels great to be able to show our thanks and collect donations throughout the Birdsviille Races," Mr Brook said.
"Speaking to volunteers, we know the fundraising element is something they find extremely rewarding - and that keeps many coming back each year to lend a hand."
Volunteer registrations are live now at www.birdsvilleraces.com/Volunteer, with all volunteers required to be 18 years-of-age or over.
Volunteers can nominate to complete their shift with friends and family, and in line with a particular skill set or area of interest.
As a thank you, volunteers will receive a complimentary two-day racing pass, granting them access to all of the exhilarating action at Birdsville's iconic dirt racetrack - from punting and partying to Fashions on the Field. Additionally, they'll receive an exclusive souvenir volunteer polo shirt, a limited-edition souvenir medallion, a stubby holder and a cap.
Before and after shifts, volunteers will be able to participate in all the unique experiences the Races have to offer, as Birdsville transforms into a buzzing hive of activity with film, live music, cocktail parties and travelling boxing tents.
"Volunteering really does allow you to get up-close-and-personal with every facet of the Birdsville Races. You get to go behind-the-scenes and truly immerse yourself in the heritage and community behind the carnival, whilst also building some really amazing friendships and lasting memories," Mr Brook said.
"There is real sense of comradery among our volunteers, and many of them go on to forge long-term friendships and travel to other places with each other. Volunteering is an especially terrific way to build connections if you're trekking out to the Races solo."
Volunteers will also become free members of the 'Birdsville Races Roadies,' a special 'club' that gives members access to route guidance plus connections with other Roadies, recommended overnight stays with Roadie partners, camping options, special Roadies team car stickers and access to exclusive merchandise.
The Birdsville Races are proudly supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.
The Races attract visitors to outback Queensland from the beginning of August, who set up camp early to enjoy the region's yabby races, street parties and various other events that lead into the big Friday and Saturday race days. The Races also provide a much-needed social event for remote property holders and communities, as well as a vital economic boom for outback Queensland.
Many volunteers travel by car and bus from metropolitan towns and centres in Queensland, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with some even chartering private jets to cut down on travel-time and catch a bird's-eye view of Australia's spectacular outback terrain in the process.
Others choose to take a more direct route, exploring and detouring via the Simpson Desert and Lake Eyre on their way home once the Races have finished.
Tickets to the September 2022 Birdsville Races are on-sale at www.birdsvilleraces.com. Tickets start from $44.40. Tickets to the OBE Pavilion are now sold out and limited tickets remain to the RFDS Birdsville Races Gala, to be held on 1 September 2022.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
