Man charged with murder after Pioneer hit and run

Mount Isa Police have charged a man with murder after a 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pioneer early Saturday morning.
Police said at around 2am there was a large disturbance involving multiple people on Delacour Drive and a man drove a vehicle directly into the crowd of people and struck a 13-year-old girl.
She suffered significant head injuries and died at the scene.
The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Pioneer man, has since been charged with murder.
He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Monday, August 8.
The incident is unrelated to a hit and run on East St a day earlier when two women were injured.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
