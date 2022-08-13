The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo action has continued on Saturday, with the dust continuing to fly across the Buchanan Park main arena.
Yeppoon cowboy Aaron Leahy and 'Cruz' stopped the clock in 14.80 seconds in the second round of the first section of Rope and Tie.
Moore Creek NSW cowboy Ty Parkinson marked 77 points on 'Tribal' to split the first round second section high score in the Open Bull ride.
Ariat Pro Team rider Lachlan Slade split the high point Bull Ride score of section two with 77 points on board 'Moblaw'.
Mitchell cowboy Greg Hamilton marked the high point score of the round with 77 points on board 'Midnight Blue'.
Blackall cowboy Jed Coote marked 57 points in the fourth section of the second division Saddle Bronc contest.
Gracemere cowboy Tyler Chong on board 'Wingad' for 70 points in the third section of the Open Saddle Bronc contest.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
