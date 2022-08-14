Crowd witnesses cowboy wedding at Mount Isa Mines Rodeo

An Isa Rodeo cowboy has married his sweetheart in a red dirt arena ceremony on Sunday, at the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
A real life rodeo romance was celebrated on August 14 when champion cowboy Fred Osman married his sweetheart, Canadian cowgirl Kyla Dolen in the Buchanan Park arena in front of a crowd of thousands.
The twice Australian Bareback Bronc champion, and three time and current Mount Isa champion, the legendary Fred Osman, 36, from Cameron's Corner in the far west of New South Wales married his fiancé, Canadian cowgirl, Kyla Dolen, 35, on the famous red dirt of the main arena at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
The couple married at high noon in front of the capacity crowd, before Fred rode in the final and retained his Open Bareback title and buckle.
Kyla, from Northern Alberto has moved from where it's minus 40 degrees, to live in one of the most remote locations in Australia in Cameron's Corner and a temperature of 40 above!!!
Kyla grew up ranching in the Northern BC and the Ukon. Twelve years ago she worked on the Osman property as a Jillaroo. It wasn't until the second year when was there that she met Fred - ironically, he was rodeoing in the USA, and came home because he broke his arm. While the spark was lit, it wasn't until three years ago that Fred visited Kyla in Canada, and they fell in love.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
