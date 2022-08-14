Crowd witnesses cowboy wedding at Mount Isa Mines Rodeo

Kyla grew up ranching in the Northern BC and the Ukon. Twelve years ago she worked on the Osman property as a Jillaroo. It wasn't until the second year when was there that she met Fred - ironically, he was rodeoing in the USA, and came home because he broke his arm. While the spark was lit, it wasn't until three years ago that Fred visited Kyla in Canada, and they fell in love.