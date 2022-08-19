North West calendar of events 2022-23

Do you have a date claimer you would like to add to the North West Star calendar of events for 2022/2023?
Email me the details at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Advertisement
Aug 19-21 Sedan Dip races, campdraft and rodeo
Aug 26-28 Camooweal Drovers Festival
Aug 27 Camooweal Races
Aug 27 Betoota Races
Aug 27 Richmond Bush Sprints
Aug 28 Mount Isa Motor Show, Buchanan Park
Sep 2 Mount Isa Multicultural Festival
Sep 2-3 Birdsville Races
Sep 9 Normanton Races
Sep 10 Bedourie Races
Sep 16-18 Dajarra Campdraft and Rodeo
Oct 1 Burke and Wills Rodeo
Oct 15 Kicking Cancer in the Country, Mount Isa Race Club
Oct 21-29 North West Fishing Classic at Lake Moondarra
Nov 2 Melbourne Cup day
Nov 6 Northern Outback Business Awards at Buchanan Park
Nov 11 Remembrance Day
Advertisement
Dec 25 Christmas Day
Dec 26 Boxing Day
2023
Jan 26 Australia Day
Feb 14 Valentines Day
Feb 23 Mount Isa Day
Advertisement
Feb 25 Mount Isa Races
Mar 6 Clean Up Australia Day
Mar 11 Mount Isa Races
Mar 25 Cloncurry Races
Apr 1 Mount Isa Races
Apr 17-21 Queensland Police Service Rugby League Association (QPSRLA) State Championships
Advertisement
Apr 22 Julia Creek Races
Apr 25 Anzac Day
May 6 Mount Isa Races
May 6 Mount Isa 100 Year Reunion Dinner and Ball
May 8 Mothers Day
May 10-11 North West MPX
Advertisement
May 20 Mount Isa Races
May 25 Cloncurry Races
Jun 3 Mount Isa Races
Jun 16-17 Mount Isa Agricultural Show
Jun 24 Mount Isa Races
Jul 7 Mount Isa State High School Junior Year of 1970 Reunion
Advertisement
Jul 21-23 Outback Queensland Golf Masters (Mount Isa)
Aug 9 Mount Isa Street Festival
Aug 11-13 Mount Isa Mines 100 Years Rodeo
Aug 25 Camooweal Drovers Camp Festival
Sep 23 Book Launch and Sportstar Dinner
Nov 11 Remembrance Day
Advertisement
Dec 25 Christmas Day
Dec 26 Boxing Day
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.