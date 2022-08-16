Two trains collide near Cloncurry

Two freight trains have collided near Cloncurry causing a derailment.
A freight train has collided with the back of another freight train at around 6.38am on Wednesday August 17, east of Cloncurry near Oonoomurra.
Queensland Rail have confirmed that the two third-party freight trains were of different companies.
QAS have reported that three workers walked away from the collision with no major injuries and no one was transported from the scene.
The Oonoomurra section of the Mount Isa line is closed this morning due to the derailment.
More to come.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
