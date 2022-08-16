Flinders mayor calls for review of drought declaration system

Flinders Shire Council mayor has called for a government review of the drought declaration system, saying her region has been prematurely un-declared.
Flinders Shire Council has been drought declared in part or full for the last 10 years, but a recent review made to the government by the anonymous drought declaration committee has seen Flinders' declaration revoked.
Mayor and owner of Abbotsford Station Jane McNamara believes the decision to lift the drought status was premature, and is why she is calling for a review of the system.
"If you look at the rainfall charts for this year, it'll probably tell you that we've had a reasonable season, the problem was that we didn't have it in the earlier part of the year," Cr McNamara said.
"Here on Abbotsford there are three dams and two of them the creek hasn't even run, so those two dams have not been replenished and we like to think those dams get filled each year, but that hasn't happened.
"A neighbouring property that we join here are saying they cannot use 25 per cent of their property because of the lack of rain."
Ms McNamara said Flinders Shire had been drought declared in its entirety for a decade until 2019 when the monsoon flood hit. That's when the northern half of the shire was removed from the drought declaration.
"In May this year the rest of the shire was removed. It was a bit of a shock to all of us, because one season of rain does not break the drought," Cr McNamara said.
"Also at the beginning of the year the people on Mutttaburra Road received earlier rains but then the grasshoppers hatched and ate them out.
"I agree with the drought declaration lift in part. Most of the shire has received good rain, however still patchy to the south."
Independent drought declarations can be made by producers who are still affected by drought conditions however Cr McNamara said it is the
"When you're in drought, the last thing you want to be doing is going to the authorities to get a declaration," she said.
"Most of the properties that have had a good season this year, were still in drought last year, so I think its a little preemptive.
"I respect the fact that the government has to review it every year. I just feel the drought committees were instigated in 1982 and I feel it is time to review the whole system.
"I would also be good to include local councils as most of us have a local lands officer who are on the ground and travelling through the shire regularly."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
