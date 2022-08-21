Mount Isa rail line fully reopened on Sunday

The Mount Isa rail line has fully opened over the weekend, after a derailment on Wednesday.
Two freight trains collided when one train hit the back of another train between Oonoomurra yard and Cloncurry.
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said the rail line reopened fully on Sunday, August 21.
"A crew of 25 people onsite, supported by many others, have worked as safely and quickly as possible to get the line back up and running in less than five days," Mr Benstead said.
"Queensland Rail thanks customers, freight partners, and the community for their ongoing patience and assistance as crews worked tirelessly to restore these services."
Queensland Rail partially opened the line on Friday and Saturday after crews completed the removal of all remaining wagons and commence repairs to the track and electrical equipment.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
