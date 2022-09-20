Heavy Medium Plant demolished from Mount Isa Mines

A redundant piece of infrastructure will be demolished at Mount Isa Mines this week.
The decommissioned forty-year-old Heavy Medium Plant that forms part of the Zinc Lead Concentrator will be partially demolished commencing on Tuesday 20 September and occurring over a one-week period.
A Glencore spokesperson said it is anticipated there will be limited visibility of these activities from within the community.
"Mount Isa residents may notice some noise and rumbling as the infrastructure is collapsed in a controlled manner late Tuesday," the spokesperson said.
The HMP was constructed in 1982 as a means to eliminate part of the gangue waste rock from ore, prior to it being milled.
The HMP is no longer required due to the changing ore body.
Samantha Campbell
