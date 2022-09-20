Glencore confirms two emergencies in Mount Isa Mines operations

Glencore Mount Isa Mines has confirmed two separate incidents occurred on Monday, triggering emergency response procedures.
Around 12 noon on September 19, a leak was detected from a valve within the sealed area of a restricted access chiller plant.
A Glencore spokesperson said "our monitoring system triggered an alarm and a controlled response in accordance with our operating procedures."
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service responded with four crews as an additional control measure.
Glencore confirmed that no employees or contractors were impacted and the valve has since been repaired.
In a separate incident underground, a piece of falling rock struck a worker resulting in an injury.
Queensland Ambulance Service responded and the worker is undergoing a precautionary medical review.
These incidents have been reported to the regulator and we have commenced internal investigations.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
