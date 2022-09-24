A Mount Isa allied health professional has become the first person in Australia to complete the Allied Health Rural Generalist Program.
Andric Lu, physiotherapist and Manager of Quality and Service Improvement at North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS), spent the last few years working through the program, completing level three over the last 12 months.
The program was designed to increase access to highly trained and skilled allied health professionals in rural and remote communities.
Mr Lu said his studies focused on improving his leadership, management and mentoring skills.
"This opportunity has given me the skills, knowledge and experience to not only understand the challenges of rural health, but also to become a leader for change and innovation in its systems," he said.
"Building a sustainable and valued allied health workforce is important to continue to meet the needs of our communities and having a program that provides a pathway for advancing academic and clinical expertise in a wide range of settings is invaluable."
Mr Lu's experience with the program involved developing projects that explored improving access to and delivery of telehealth services. He was also involved in a series of studies at tertiary education centres that investigated pre-professional training undergraduate and new graduate students.
He was also invited to deliver lectures at the University of Queensland and Bond University that focused on safety and rural healthcare.
"There are challenges that are unique to rural and remote work, with nuances for the communities you work in. There is so much opportunity to create change and the impact you can have on consumers and community in rural areas is much more noticeable than in metro areas," Mr Lu said.
"The work has continued to challenge me regardless of where I have been along my development journey.
"I would not have had the opportunities I have had if I wasn't working rurally and encourage anyone considering rural work to take the step and join us."
North West HHS Chief Executive Craig Carey said Mr Lu's achievement was significant and would help improve the delivery of healthcare in the region.
"We are pleased to support the growth and development of our workforce locally and congratulate Andric on achieving this milestone," he said.
"Completion of the program signifies a wonderful personal achievement and importantly enables staff to play a greater role in our local community and contribute to improving the delivery of health services to rural and remote patients."
