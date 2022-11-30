The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa based Salvation Army captains Simon and Natalie Steele spread the Christmas joy

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:38am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvation Army Captains Simon and Natalie Steele are preparing to spread the Christmas joy through the north west Queensland communities. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa based Salvation Army captains Simon and Natalie Steele have been spreading Christmas joy in north west Queensland for the past 14 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.