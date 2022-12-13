The North West Star
Mount Isa City Council confirms arrival of almost 2000 smart water meters

By Jeremy Cook
December 13 2022 - 4:00pm
Approximately 500 smart water meters were installed during the initial phase of the rollout in November 2021. Picture supplied.

Completion of Mount Isa's smart water meter rollout has been slated for June 2023, the Mount Isa City Council has confirmed.

