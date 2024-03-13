The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Get downright dirty at the 2024 Dirt n Dust Festival at Julia Creek

EW
By Eileen Wood
March 13 2024 - 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You're never too old for a Dirt n Dust Triathlon. Picture supplied
You're never too old for a Dirt n Dust Triathlon. Picture supplied

Get ready for a dirty weekend in outback Queensland this April as the Dirt n Dust Festival returns to the outback town of Julia Creek affectionately known by locals as 'The Creek'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EW

Eileen Wood

Senior Journalist

I'm a senior news journalist at The Senior newspaper, the leading publication bringing targeted news on issues affecting older Australians. We cover NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, SA and WA. If you have a story idea I would love to hear it. You can email me: eileen.wood@thesenior.com.au or phone The Senior 02-4355-5000, mob. 0487 495 805

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.