Get downright dirty at the 2024 Dirt n Dust Festival at Julia Creek

Get ready for a dirty weekend in outback Queensland this April as the Dirt n Dust Festival returns to the outback town of Julia Creek affectionately known by locals as 'The Creek'.
The jam-packed long-weekend of fun and entertainment sees the tiny North-West Queensland town explode from a population of 400 people to 3,000 locals and tourists taking part or just spectating in Australia's toughest & muddiest adventure runs, horse races, rodeos and the iconic Australia's Best Butt Competition.
Julia Creek is situated 646 kilometres west of Townsville along the Overlanders Way, and a seventeen and a half hour road trip (1,628km) north west of Brisbane.
"This is the largest event we hold each year, when we warmly welcome more than 2,000 visitors to join our small town of 400 residents," said festival president and proud Julia Creek local, Sheree Pratt.
"We may be a small community, but what we lack in size, we make up for in spirit - delivering a huge event."
The fun-filled long weekend begins on Thursday, April 18 with trade stalls showcasing local producers and artisans, before the Dirt N Dust Central gates officially open in the afternoon of Friday, April 19 for the action of the Dirt n Dust Rodeo.
Notorious for Australia's toughest conditions, the Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival attracts the country's toughest bull riders. Catch the non-stop dangerous drama on dirt as the cowboys risk it all for eight bone-shaking, desperate seconds!
Saturday, April 20 sees the South 32 DnD Outback Adventure Run followed by a day at the racetrack for the Multicom Resources's Artesian Express Outback Horse Races.
Then it's back to the rodeo colosseum where bull riders vie for the buckle and huge cash prizes in the Multicom Bronc Ride.
One of the biggest drawcards is the Australia's Best Butt competition - good clean clothes-on fun capped off with dancing the night away and a recovery breakfast in the morning.
"There's no 5-star accommodation on offer," said Sheree."We've got even better - offering billions of stars that come out in full force at night at our camping site! Sleep under The Milky Way and gaze into Queensland's incredible outback skies above Julia Creek."
Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival dates back to 1994 and began, like all good outback tales, at the bar in the Julia Creek Town and Country Club and a conversation of how to get Julia Creek on the map.
Program and tickets: dirtndust.com
