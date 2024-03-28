The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Industry-guided STEM workshops give students glimpse into possible careers

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 28 2024 - 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy delivers STEM workshops in Mount Isa and Cloncurry. Pictures supplied

Students from Mount Isa and Cloncurry experienced a sneak peak into a future career this week in a series of industry-guided STEM workshops.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.