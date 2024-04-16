Teen in critical condition after crash on Lake Moondarra Road

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash on Lake Moondarra Road on Saturday night, April 13.
Police and emergency services were called at 8pm after reports of a serious single vehicle crash.
The unconscious driver was found trapped in the vehicle after losing control and rolling several times - causing significant damage and injuries.
He was given first aid by police until other emergency services arrived and then airlifted to Townsville.
Specialist officers from the Mount Isa District Forensic Crash Unit (FCU) will be investigating the cause of the incident.
"Investigations into this matter are on going, but I am glad that no other persons or vehicles were travelling on Moondarra road at the time, as due to the nature of this crash, we are very fortunate to not have had a fatality." the Officer in Charge of Mount Isa Police Station, Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck said.
Mount Isa Police are reminding all motorists of the Fatal Five: Speeding, Drink/Drug Driving, Fatigue, Seat Belts and Distraction are all major causes of serious and fatal car crash incidents.
"We will investigate all factors that may have contributed to this crash, but I urge all motorists to drive to the conditions, drive within your own capabilities, and to heed the Fatal Five," Senior Sergeant Rieck said.
