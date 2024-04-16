The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor announces new environmental watchdog, fast-tracked renewable project approvals

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 17 2024 - 9:10am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has unveiled the nation's first independent Environmental Protection Agency. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has unveiled the nation's first independent Environmental Protection Agency. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

The nation's first national independent Environment Protection Agency will be created and penalties beefed-up to include fines of up to $780 million and seven years imprisonment for the most serious breaches of federal environment law in major reforms announced on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.