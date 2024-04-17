The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Landmark property sale rocks Winton, opal miners

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The map shows protected area land and recent acquisitions in the Winton area. Melrose, Vergemont and Tonkoro stations are shown in white, blue and pink. Picture: Queensland government
The map shows protected area land and recent acquisitions in the Winton area. Melrose, Vergemont and Tonkoro stations are shown in white, blue and pink. Picture: Queensland government

The purchase of 352,500 hectare Vergemont Station south of Winton, announced on Wednesday as one of the largest and most environmentally significant land acquisitions in recent history, has shaken the western Queensland community and its opal miners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.