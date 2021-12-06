Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City

news, local-news,

Mount Isa put on a gala performance for Christmas in the City on Saturday. Led by Sapphires the Musical singer Lorinda May Merrypor, visitors to the free event in the Civic Centre enjoyed a night of great performances and had a Christmas treat in air-conditioned comfort. Ms Merrypor was backed up by the Rompin Stompin Kids Show, Mount Isa School of Dance, Mount Isa Irish Dancing Association, the Combined Schools Choir, the Rolling Tones, Mount Isa Community Ensembles Choir, Peta Laffin, Khovy Inthavong and John Collins with Chris Pocock and Evan Ah Wing sharing master of ceremony duties. Locals also enjoyed the Christmas Tree Picnic on the front lawn of the Civic Centre with the tree lighting up and food and market stalls. READ ALSO: Richmond mayor to reappear in court in February Women of the West donate $25,000 to local breast cancer group Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season The carols were broadcast outside amid roving entertainment. A visit from Santa was the highlight of the night for young and old. Council thanked sponsors: Glencore Queensland Metals, MICCOE and Mikkelsen Electrical Contractors and supporters: Injilinji Community Kindergarten, PCYC, Tammy James (Rodeo Quest Entrant) Cancer House, Deborah Howie, CIA Youth Group (Good Shepherd Parish) Leichhardt Lions Club, Tiffany Waddell-Wood and Tara's Creations.

