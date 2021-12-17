Finding happiness in the simple things: The bush, pub or a game of touch

life-style, christmas,

My station, when I was heavily involved in mining, cattle, and other enterprises, was called Saint Francis. And I had taken to reading Saint Francis Assisi prayers; "O, Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love; For it is in giving that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; it is in dying that we are born again to eternal life." I have some difficultly with the pardon part, I've never been that good at being pardoned or pardoning. On occasion, I ask the question 'Why are our young people so unhappy with life that they just leave? What is wrong?'. I feel it is a complete lack of understanding of what are the important things in life. I recently had dinner with two people that live for their Christianity. They are handing out 10,000 little books of Saint Luke's Gospels. For what does a profit mean if he gains the whole world but suffers the loss of his immortal soul? Mark 8:36. All the beautiful Christmas trees, decorations and presents - all can be found in our bushland. The beautiful wildflowers, the yellows, purples, oranges, and greens - the magnificent 90ft gum trees. So let us enjoy the glitter and fun. One of my greatest joys when I get down and depressed is to simply go down to the pub, team up with a few mates and tell a few funny stories (I don't tell the naughty ones and try not to laugh at the ones I hear). And then you realise in those moments, what does it matter if you have no money? What does it matter if you get laid off? Or you end up in the school of hard knocks? These are just things that happen. We Australians, down the pub, we couldn't care less about all of these things. We just enjoy the company of others. That's what's important. Jesus came to give the message of eternal life, that there is something bigger than me and this thing we call existence. And that is a wonderful message whether you are an atheist or a believer. For me, this Christmas, I'll find joy in a game of touch football with my son, daughters, grandsons, and my aggressive, cheeky granddaughters. May God's Christmas blessings be upon you all.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/58a6381a-4b99-4b37-89bc-625b3484c6ca.jpg/r81_118_1920_1157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg