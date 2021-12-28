Two women charged with attempting to bring alcohol into Doomadgee

news, local-news,

Two women have been charged after a large amount of alcohol was seized by Queensland Police near the near the dry community of Doomadgee. Police said that around noon on December 19 they stopped a vehicle on the Savannah Highway about 10 kms from Doomadgee. A search of the vehicle allegedly located 55 casks of wine, police said. OTHER NEWS: Police will allege that the intended destination of the vehicle was Doomadgee, which is subject to an alcohol management plan. A 52-year-old Doomadgee woman and a 43-year-old Holloways Beach, Cairns woman were both charged with attempt to bring liquor into a restricted area. Both women are due to appear in Doomadgee Magistrates Court on January 19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/097655a8-f643-4c31-9586-0180471822d5.jpg/r0_165_480_436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg