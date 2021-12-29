Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Mount Isa as cluster grows

news, local-news,

Nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Mount Isa have been confirmed by North West Hospital and Health Service on Wednesday. The figures in the 24 hours to 11am brings the total number of cases in the North West to 10. The latest cases are from the same cluster and are now in quarantine with mild symptoms under the care of the COVID-19 virtual ward. "This is a stark reminder of the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus and the reality of its presence in Mount Isa," North West HHS chief executive Craig Carey said. OTHER NEWS "It is essential that all community members maintain social distancing, practice good hygiene, wear a face mask where required and get the COVID-19 vaccination. "Don't wait until it's too late. Get vaccinated now if you haven't already." A new close contact exposure site of the Cinema Mount Isa on December 26 between 2.15pm and 5.15pm has been added, with a focus on the 2.30pm screening of the new Spiderman film. Contact tracing is being carried out by the Townsville Public Health Unit and it is expected that additional exposure sites will be identified and listed on the Queensland Health Contact Tracing website. Increased testing is available at the Mount Isa Buchanan Park drive-through testing clinic. Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, has been encouraged to come forward and get tested, with instructions to remain in your car and follow the direction of staff members. The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street will be open from 9am to 4pm on December 30 and 31 ahead of vaccination clinics resuming from January 4. North West residents are encouraged to call 134 COVID (13 42 68) with any concerns and are urged to regularly check the Queensland Health website for more information and possible exposure locations. If you have been to this location in Queensland at the relevant times you are considered a close contact and must do the following: Anyone who resides at your home or accommodation is considered a secondary contact and must do the following: If you are no longer in Queensland please check with the relevant state health department for health advice and requirements.

