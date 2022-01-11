Police charge youth with property offences

news, local-news,

Police have charged a 12-year-old boy with a number of property offences committed in Mount Isa, both recently and in late 2021. In November, it is alleged that he and other youths allegedly entered an unlocked vehicle at a McIntyre Street address and removed a head torch. They then allegedly entered the dwelling via an unlocked door and removed a second head torch. The group were disturbed by an occupant and fled. At about 2am on December 28, it is alleged he and other youths entered a vehicle parked on Barton Street, using previously stolen vehicle keys and drove it away from the address. The damaged vehicle was located on a dirt track behind Barton Street at about 7.10am. At about 2.55am on January 3, it is alleged he and other youths have gained entry to a vehicle parked in a Rodeo Drive licensed premises rear carpark by smashing the passenger window. Once inside, it is alleged they located and removed $4000 in Australian currency and a bag of medication. CCTV captured the offence. At about 12.05pm on Saturday, January 8, it is alleged he entered an unlocked vehicle parked at a Camooweal Street service station and began searching the cabin. The boy allegedly locked himself in the vehicle when he realised he had been observed by a witness. Police arrived minutes later and arrested him. A 12-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and one count each of; enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, burglary and commit indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possess pipe that had been used. He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court.

