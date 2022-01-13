Tombola gets environmental approval for Mt Freda gold

news, local-news,

Tombola Gold has received its Queensland government environmental approval to build the Mt Freda gold facility near Cloncurry. Tombola were granted a 10-year mining lease in 2021 for the Golden Mile high-grade gold projects in the Mt Freda Complex, around 40km south-east of Cloncurry. Now the company has got the green light to begin construction of a vat leach and carbon-in-column processing facility and associated mining activities. The gold processing plant which consists of four two tonne gold recovery carbon columns, already completed and located within the process facility bund wall. The entire processing plant has been manufactured off-site and will be assembled on-site with only the completed cyanide and caustic soda handling and mixing circuit to be installed mid/late January. Construction of the two 40,000 tonne re-useable leach vats for Mt Freda is now well under construction together with the Pregnant Liquor Solution and Barren Liquor Solution ponds. The gold processing plant will operate at 150,000 litre of solution an hour via four two tonne activated carbon columns. The gold processing plant will initially commence production of 300,000 tonnes of gold mineral resource a year with a forecast gold production of 57,300 ounces of gold over 3 years with a net margin of $63.7 million over the three years. Drilling will continue to expand the life of mine. Tombola is developing Golden Mile in a joint venture project with Round Oak Minerals (a subsidiary of Washington H Soul Pattinson) which has 20% and Tombola the remainder. Under the JV agreement, Tombola has the option to process gold ore at Great Australia, owned by Round Oak. The two six sq km sub blocks contain up to eight historical high grade gold mines. Mt Freda open cut was previously operated by Diversified Mineral Resources from 1987 to 1991, producing 30,000 ounces year at an average grade of 4 g/t. Mining ceased in 1991 following the fall in gold price to historical lows. In 2019 Tombola (then known as Ausmex) submitted a lease application for the prospect.

