Another 42 new cases of COVID in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

There have been 42 new cases of COVID in the last 24 hours in the Mount Isa region. North West Hospital and Health Service said that as at 7pm on January 11, there were 333 positive cases of COVID-19 in the North West. Of these, 42 were reported in the last 24 hours and includes three cases in a single COVID-19 cluster in Burketown who have recently returned home in the same vehicle. This was after 24 cases reported the previous day and 22,000 recorded across Queensland. North West Hospital and Health Service have aligned COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, found at https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth. These figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day and include a location breakdown of cases. READ ALSO: Youth arrested on Mount Isa property charges Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider any movement through Queensland as a risk for infection. This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, wear masks when required and monitor for symptoms. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6PrrPicrXL4mBQz5vb3kqV/1d86161e-0c54-4bec-bb9e-51f845c19bbc.jpg/r11_250_4790_2950_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg