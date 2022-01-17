Government survey has three options for North West power future

news, local-news,

The state governments wants feedback on options for the future of electricity generation in the North West. The survey is an outcome of the Queensland Government's Consultation Regulatory Impact Statement for electricity generation in the North West Minerals Province which it released before Christmas. The government has offered three options including the status quo to keep the north west isolated, supporting Copperstring or using Powerlink to replace Copperstring to connect the NWMP to the national grid. Treasurer Cameron Dick said the release of the CRIS was a necessary step towards delivering the Copperstring project but warned more federal assistance was needed. "The CRIS demonstrates the need for the Federal Government to deliver financial support towards Copperstring 2.0 to ensure no impact on other Queensland energy users," Mr Dick said. The impact statement identifies three options for electricity supply to the NWMP. There are Option 1: Business as usual with the NWMP remains supplied by local generation helped by low-cost renewables. Option 2 is the National Electricity Market connection through the CopperString project, a privately-owned and operated transmission line, connecting Mount Isa to the NEM near Townsville.The transmission line would require a range of derogations from national electricity law to operate in the NEM with the regulatory certainty sought by the proponent. Option 3 is NEM-connection Powerlink or other state entity which Considers the impact of connecting the NWMP to the NEM, with the project assessed and regulated as closely as possible to the National Electricity law and rules. The survey is available to the public until February 28. Copperstring proponents say the impact statement is an important step that brings it closer to reality with Managing Director for the network's proponent CuString, Joseph O'Brien calling it a significant milestone. READ ALSO: North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards Covid vaccine now available for five to 11 years old Price of unleaded reaches new high in Mount Isa "We have well over 2000 megawatts of clean energy generation in the formal connection process with CopperString which presents an opportunity for Townsville to finally get large-scale energy generation in the region having relied on imports from Central Queensland for too long," Mr O'Brien said. "The independent modelling is clear, Townsville will be the epicentre of renewable energy in a clean energy superpower future, and the CopperString corridor is essential to realising that potential." Mr O'Brien said recent modelling by Geosciences Australia and Transgrid validates the quality and scale of the renewable energy resources across the CopperString corridor and how important they are a clean energy future, combined with the $740 billion of known resources in the North West Minerals Province. "Investors are flocking to renewable energy projects, more mineral mining and pioneering hydrogen production in the Townsville to Mount Isa corridor and the national transmission grid backbone infrastructure is essential to unlock many of these projects and the jobs they will create," he said. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the Queensland Resources Council's annual lunch in November Copperstring had the potential to make Queensland's critical minerals industry internationally competitive on energy prices. "This is critical to securing investment as prices rise globally particularly for zinc, copper and cobalt. We need Queensland to be at the forefront of investors' minds as the clean energy industrial revolution commences," the premier said.

