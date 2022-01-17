North West rolls out COVID vaccines for five to 11 year-olds

news, local-news,

North West Hospital and Health Service COVID-19 vaccination program is now extended to all children aged 5 to 11 years. Following the Therapeutic Goods Administration's approval of the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group, North West HHS has the vaccine readily available to all children within this age group. As of Monday January 10 the Comirnaty paediatric vaccine will be available daily after there were another 33 cases in Mount Isa To make a booking, call the vaccination hotline on 1800 551 552 or book online at: https://bit.ly/COVIDvaccineQLD To date North West HHS has administered the vaccine to 330 children who have taken the vaccination in their stride. Every parent, carer or guardian who has had their children vaccinated has taken an important step towards protecting them from severe illness from COVID-19. Parents, carers and guardians can be reassured that by vaccinating their children against COVID-19 they have done everything possible to keep their child safe from this virus. The vaccine for this age group is one-third (10 microgram dose) of the dosage given to people aged 12 years and older. The second dose of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) paediatric vaccine is recommended to be administered 8 weeks after the first dose for this age group. READ ALSO: Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards COVID shuts down Alpha hospital Executive Director COVID-19 Vaccination Program, Toby Wicks, said that high rates of vaccination in children contributed to overall community protection while reducing the possibility of outbreaks that can cause more disruption to children's schooling and other activities. Vaccines for children will be made available through other health providers, including General Practices, Pharmacies, the Royal Flying Doctors Services and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations. The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. The clinic will be open from 1:30pm to 8pm on Thursday in line with Thursday night shopping. Availability and scheduling in other communities will be released shortly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

