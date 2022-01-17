Further arrests made in relation to Mount Isa business breaks

news, local-news,

A further six people have been charged with multiple breaks on a Marian Street bottle shop, between January 10 and 12. On Wednesday, January 12, a large group of offenders allegedly gained entry to a Marian Street bottle shop by breaking a bolt off a rear door. Police have made additional charges. Police have charged a 20-year-old Doomadgee man with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. He has been further charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence in relation to allegedly entering a vehicle parked at the rear of an Isa Street licensed premises on January 12, where he allegedly removed tools and food items. Furthermore, he has been charged with serious assault of a public officer causing bodily harm and attempted escape, in relation to an incident in the Mount Isa Watch house on January 14. The man has been remanded to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on January 24. A 16-year-old Doomadgee boy has been charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Doomadgee Childrens Magistrates Court at a later date. A 14-year-old Pioneer boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act in relation to receiving tainted property. A 14-year-old Pioneer girl has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act regarding charges of enter premises and commit indictable offence. Further, she has been dealt with in relation to common assault charges regarding alleged assaults committed on Gardner Street on January 10 and Kaeser Road in September. A 12-year-old Pioneer girl has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act in relation to multiple previous incidents, including commit indictable offence by break relating to this offence. She was also dealt with in relation to possession of a knife, assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Boulia in November, stealing from a Marshall Street business in August and burglary and commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, in relation to an offence from July 2021 An 11-year-old Parkside boy has been charged with two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break in relation to this offence. He has been dealt with under the provision of the Youth Justice Act in relation to stealing and wilful damage from the alleged vandalism of a Marian Street hotel vending machine on January 3 and a shop steal from a Camooweal Street service station on January 1. On January 16, the boy was arrested on further matters and charged with one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break in relation to the theft of coins from a vehicle on January 15, stealing in relation to a shop steal from a Camooweal Street service station on January 6 and possess pipe that had been used. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. Investigations are continuing into outstanding offenders.

