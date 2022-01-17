Higher chance of rain in the North West this week

news, local-news,

North West Queensland is expected to see an increased chance of rain this week, as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts isolated showers. From Tuesday January 18, Mount Isa and the North West are forecast for a higher chance of rain, caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany and a trough sitting across the centre of the country. BoM meteorologist Helen Kirkup said it would result in moisture feeding in over inland areas. "Mount Isa is forecast to receive isolated showers with 50-70 per cent chance of showers until Friday (January 21), however the further south you are located the higher chance of rain you can expect," Ms Kirkup said. "The heavier rainfall will be patchy. We are not looking at widespread rain. As you go further south towards Longreach it does increase in chance and amounts. It's going to be a bit of pot luck for some people." While Mount Isa received good rain in October (30.6mm) and November (81.6mm), it has only recorded 1.8mm into the New Year. When asked if Mount Isa was going to present its usual wet season, Ms Kirkup said unfortunately Mount Isa had already missed out on some good showers. "Broadly speaking, across Queensland it has already been quite wet, the monsoon trough has been around and we have already had cyclones, and unfortunately I think there are some places that have missed out," she said. "The Mount Isa area has been unlucky, missing out on that rainfall when these systems have come through. But there is currently humidity right through the region this week, it's higher closer to Julia Creek and lower towards Mount Isa but hopefully people who need rain in the region will get some." READ ALSO: Beloved dog 'BB' missing after Mount Isa road crash Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa QR suspends Mount Isa line service due to COVID Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family Age of Dinosaurs honoured in awards Another 33 cases in Mount Isa With rain forecast, temperatures are expected to ease into the mid and low 30s. "With this cloud cover coming across we will see those high temperatures ease slowly by up to 10 degrees by Friday," Ms Kirkup said. "Overnight temperatures have been pretty horrendous and they will start dropping too." WEEKLY FORECAST On Tuesday January 18, Mount Isa is expected to reach a top of 38 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of 6mm. Wednesday is forecast to reach 35 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of up to 15 mm. Thursday is predicted to reach 34 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of up to 15 mm. Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of up to 15 mm. Into the weekend and Saturday and Sunday are forecast to reach 30 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of 10 mm. Lake Moondarra sits at 46.1 per cent full and Lake Julius at 93.7 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

