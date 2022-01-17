Beloved dog 'BB' missing after Mount Isa road crash

news, local-news,

A Mount Isa couple are searching for their much-loved family pet, after they were in a single vehicle accident on the weekend. On Saturday January 15, Hannah Jones and Gavin Bunny were driving from the Sunshine Coast to Mount Isa when a tire blew, causing their truck to flip and crash off the Barkly Highway between Cloncurry and Mount Isa. When the accident occurred 70 kilometres from Mount Isa, their much loved blue cattle dog, BB, was thrown from the vehicle and was last seen running back towards Cloncurry. "If anyone is driving through the area and sees her can you please contact me," Ms Jones said. "BB is wearing a brown collar, she is a part of our little family and she is such a beautiful girl. She's so smart and clever and I have spent so much time training her. "Our other two dogs know she is not here. I hate that she is out there on her own and we just want her home." If you see BB please contact Hannah Jones on 0481 580 774.

