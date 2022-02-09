Cloncurry poetry prize deadline extended to February 14

news, local-news,

Cloncurry Shire Council has extended the deadline for Cloncurry Poetry Prize to Monday, February 14. Council said they had so much interest in the Cloncurry Prize in recent days, they decided to extend the closing date of the competition. "Put on a pot of tea and find a comfy seat; you have some time to craft your poem, to tell your story about the Spirit of the Outback," Council said. The Cloncurry Prize is one of Australia's richest poetry competitions with a cash prize of $10,000 going to the poet who best captures the spirit of the outback. The inaugural Cloncurry Prize attracted over 250 entries in 2021 and organisers are expecting to see an increase in the number of submissions for the 2022 competition with all styles of poetry accepted. The competition was inspired by Dame Mary Gilmore and her connection to Cloncurry.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/fe1b7074-ae90-4bae-92fd-c9d7dca1bfb4.jpg/r181_203_1000_666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg