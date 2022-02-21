Three nominations for Richmond Council by-election

news, local-news,

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says three candidates have nominated for next month's Richmond Shire Council by-election. Nominations closed at midday on Monday February 21 and the ballot paper order draw was conducted at 2:30pm. The three candidates vying for the councillor role are Sherreen Lanskey (Johnston), Emily Mackenzie, and William Guy. Commissioner Pat Vidgen said ballot papers are now being printed for the compulsory March 12 election and voters should expect to see postal voting materials arriving in the mail soon. "This is a full postal by-election, and it is important electors complete their postal ballot correctly so it can be included in the count," Mr Vidgen said. "I ask electors to read the voting instructions carefully, complete their vote as soon as it arrives, put the ballot paper in the declaration envelope and seal it, sign the envelope, and have it witnessed. READ ALSO: Little chance of rain in Mount Isa this week Committee appointed for Mount Isa Motor Sports Peterson calls on Council to act on crime Mount Isa roadtrain driver charged with drink driving Mount Isa enjoyed Sign On Expo on Saturday "Once that is done, put the declaration envelope in the reply-paid envelope and mail it to the Returning Officer straight away. All voting must be done by 6pm on Saturday March 12 and the deadline for the return of postal votes is Tuesday March 22. The election is first-past-the-post so voters only have to choose one candidate on their ballot paper. The election is needed because of the resignation of Cr Scott Geary who officially tendered his resignation effective January 28 after two terms as councillor. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/3d914728-e8d8-437b-8aec-9ec60350a215.jpg/r2_0_901_508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg