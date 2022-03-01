Copperstring signs agreement with HyperOne

news, local-news,

CopperString 2.0 has signed an agreement with digital company HyperOne that aims to connect North Queensland in the digital and energy fields. The deal hopes to take advantage of CopperString's proposed 1000km open access high voltage transmission network and HyperOne's new 20,000km hyperscale digital backbone across Australia. Representatives of CuString and HyperOne have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work cooperatively on their major infrastructure project plans along the corridor from Woodstock near Townsville out to Mount Isa and North West Queensland. CuString is proposing to construct the 1000km Copperstring high-voltage electricity transmission network between Townsville and Mount Isa while HyperOne is constructing a national fibre optic transmission cable system in Australia, connecting capital cities and providing connectivity in regional areas including routes in northern and central Queensland. CuString Managing Director Joseph O'Brien and HyperOne founder Bevan Slattery said the MOU was an agreement to work together and cooperate in good faith on these two iconic projects to explore initiatives and to progress opportunities for electrical and digital connectivity to businesses and residents along the corridor. Mr O'Brien said the MOU recognises the synergies between the projects and the need to provide essential infrastructure upgrades for the region. "CopperString is a transformational project to connect the North West Minerals Province with the National Electricity Market near Townsville and deliver more affordable and reliable energy to the region," Mr O'Brien said. "The current North West Power System is isolated from the NEM and is failing the region with its electricity supply unreliable and expensive." Mr Slattery said he was excited to be partnering with CopperString to support this important growth corridor. "CopperString is a transformational project that strongly aligns with one of HyperOne's core objectives - breaking down the digital divide between our cities and our remote, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations and isolated communities," Mr Slattery said. "Lack of access to high-speed, reliable digital infrastructure is a major barrier to the development of industry and jobs in regional and remote areas, so too is the critical electricity network that CopperString is constructing. Mr Slatter said HyperOne's new 20,000km network is expected to generate more than 10,000+ jobs during construction and enable tens of thousands more jobs in future industries. "HyperOne will be a critical piece of infrastructure, future proofing Australia's internet infrastructure, providing greater accessibility and affordability to support our country's growth and future industries. We want this critical infrastructure, built by Australia for Australia. We are prioritising local suppliers and content to deliver the project," Mr Slattery said. "HyperOne is also committed to delivering a carbon-neutral hyperscale network. To achieve this we will use a variety of clean energy technologies."

