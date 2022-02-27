Man dies after falling out of a ute near Burketown

news, local-news,

A man has died after falling from a car and a second was seriously injured at Stokes, south east of Burketown Sunday morning. Police said that early investigations suggest two men were travelling in the tray of a ute near Leichardt Falls around 12.30am when they fell out. Police and Royal Flying Doctor Service personnel rendered first aid to the 22-year-old man, however he died on scene. Another man, aged 20, suffered serious back injuries and was flown to hospital. The 33-year-old male driving the vehicle was not physically injured. Another man, aged 44, was also travelling in the cab and not physically injured. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the man's death.

