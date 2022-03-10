Mount Isa represented at resource sector GIRLS program in Brisbane

news, local-news,

Four young women from Mount Isa were in attendance as the Queensland Resources Council launched its 2022 Girls In Resources Life Skills Mentoring Program in Brisbane on Tuesday for International Women's Day. Created in 2019, this program is the brainchild of the QRC's Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland. The GIRLS Mentoring Program has seen a year-on-year increase in applications from female high school students since it launched, connecting knowledgeable women in the resources industry with young women wanting to know more about the possibilities in the sector. Twenty Year 12 students from QMEA-associated schools across Queensland have been selected to participate in the program including four from Mount Isa, two of whom are student ambassadors for QMEA this year. The program matches students with individual industry mentors to help build their confidence and personal skills and guide future career decisions. Mentees also attended the QRC/WIMARQ International Women's Day and Resources Awards for Women event in Brisbane to recognise the contribution of women to the resources sector. QRC Director of Skills, Education and Diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said mentees will meet regularly with their female mentors, who work within various specialties in the resources sector, over the next six months. "Mentees will be guided through the development of networking and time management skills and given an insight into the career opportunities available for young people," she said. "We want to show young women the types of rewarding and prosperous career opportunities on offer in the minerals and energy industry, particularly the diversity of roles and professions that exist and are becoming more available to women". "Our GIRLS Mentoring Program helps the next generation build lasting and valuable relationships, providing young girls with their own industry guide who can help answer any questions they might have about their future".

